Art

Artists could get resale royalties – but what about TradeMe?
Robin White's Untitled, (Porirua Hills), 1970, oil on canvas. (Image: Webb's, Melting Moments: A Private Collection of Contemporary Art, Auckland, 14/11/2021, Lot No. 44)
France did it in 1920, and 102 years later, New Zealand has committed to paying artists royalties for the resale of their work at auction. The decision and its advocacy by the minister of arts, culture and heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, will mean NZ introduces royalty payments, finally connecting to similar policies in Europe, and Australia, where they were introduced in 2010.Across the Tasman, a total of $8.5 million has been paid to 1,880 artists so far, with more than 60% of its recipients indigenous artists.Sepuloni made the announcement a...

