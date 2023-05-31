Menu
Booze industry in a froth over $115m tax hike

Small hospitality businesses and brewers could be hit hardest. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 31 May 2023
Beer drinkers will need to front up with an extra $28.9 million next year on the back of an inflation-linked increase in sin taxes of 6.65% from July 1. The excise tax increase, which applies to both domestic manufacture of alcohol and duty on imported beer, wine and spirits of more than 1.5% alcohol by volume, is expected to net an extra $86m a year across all locally produced alcoholic drinks. Successive governments have hiked the booze tax – aimed at moderating consumption and encouraging a switch to lower-alcohol beverages &ndash...
