See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Bloomberg

A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear

Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Vladimir Putin might “escalate to de-escalate", so Joe Biden must have a plan to deter him. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
RELATED
By Andreas Kluth Russian president Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to use nuclear weapons, just as he doesn’t want to still fight his “special military operation” against Ukraine. But he is still fighting – because he’s unable to win. That also means he might yet drop a nuke, as he once again threatened this week. The US and its allies – and Putin’s putative friends in China and elsewhere – need to decide now how they’d react.For Putin, nuclear escalation wouldn’t be a way...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The prime minister says limiting global warming is a monumental challenge that requires governments to create incentives.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Primary Sector
Fonterra's annual profit dips, no longer selling stake in Australia
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Net profit was $583 million in the 12 months to July 31, down 3% on the year. Normalised net profit, however, lifted 1% to $591m on the year.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.