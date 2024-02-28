Menu
Billionaire Forrest backs carbon levy on Australia fossil fuels
Andrew Forrest. (Image: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg)
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
(Bloomberg) - Australia should impose a carbon levy on fossil fuel producers to accelerate efforts to meet climate targets, according to billionaire mining-to-clean energy tycoon Andrew Forrest.“It’s high time that industry that causes global warming contributes to alleviating its harm,” Forrest, executive chairman of iron ore exporter Fortescue Ltd, said Monday at the National Press Club in Canberra.Australia, among the developed world’s highest per-capita polluters, could miss a target to cut emissions by 43% of 2005 l...
