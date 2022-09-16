See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern’s feted covid response could yet be her undoing

Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Jacinda Ardern’s feted covid response could yet be her undoing
Jacinda Ardern said: "I still believe that we made those decisions with the best intentions to protect people."(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 16 Sep 2022
RELATED
By Matthew BrockettThe pandemic response that swept Jacinda Ardern to a second term as New Zealand’s prime minister may end up costing her a third.Ardern this week scrapped what was left of the rules she deployed to battle covid-19, bringing an end to two-and-a-half years of tough restrictions that initially served the country well. But their removal hasn’t come soon enough for some voters, who have grown tired of controls on daily life and are deserting Ardern’s Labour party ahead of the 2023 general election. An economi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: the curious backlash against Israel Adesanya
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Adesanya’s imperious reign has drawn increasing unrest among global UFC fandom for not being entertaining enough.

Sport
Japan wants a slice of Super Rugby sashimi
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Japanese rugby appeals as both a peacemaker and benefactor in the simmering Super Rugby squabble.

Services
Air NZ denies merger speculation
Staff reporters | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Air New Zealand says it has not been approached, and is not in discussions with any parties regarding a potential merger.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.