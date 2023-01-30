Nintendo plans to boost Switch output to meet resilient demand

A gamer plays on a Nintendo Switch console. (Image: Getty)

By Takashi Mochizuki and Debby WuNintendo plans to increase production of its six-year-old Switch console in the coming fiscal year after shipping roughly 21 million Switch consoles in the year ending March, according to people familiar with the matter.The Kyoto-based company had lowered its sales forecast for the console to 19 million units in November because of component shortages, but is now convinced it can make more and demand remains strong, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions aren’t public. The move to...