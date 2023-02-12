Menu
Replacing the Lords could trigger more UK crises

More than 700 peers have the right to sit in the House of Lords. (Image: UK Parliament)
Bloomberg
Sun, 12 Feb 2023
By Adrian Wooldridge The House of Lords has survived several near-death experiences in its long history. In 1649, the Cromwellian regime abolished the Lords, on the grounds that it was “useless and dangerous to the people of England”. It re-emerged in 1660 when the monarchy was restored. In 1911, the Liberal government planned to replace the Lords with a chamber “constituted on a popular instead of a hereditary basis”. But those reforms fizzled. In 1997, Britain elected a Labour party that had traditi...
The Life Free

Ponsonby's latest ‘bingeworthy’ food series

Sidart has rolled out a new concept in 'taste testing'.  

Brent Melville 5:00am
The Life Free

Workplace rituals: boosting team connectedness and performance

Staff customs can help to impose order amid the chaos of everyday life. 

Victoria Mulligan 5:00am
Work Free

Hybrid-working etiquette: how to avoid ending up red-faced

The new flexibility around work has had a liberating impact on many people’s lives.

Poly and Debrett's 05 Feb 2023

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Many unhappy Tories think her diagnosis of the UK's ills was fundamentally correct.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Bloomberg: High egg prices? Bird flu could cause bigger problems

Perhaps we can blame covid fatigue for numbing us to the risks of other viruses. 

Bloomberg 11 Feb 2023
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 10 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Trump’s wall settles into a strange and costly afterlife

Conservatives are still keen on the useless symbol, which is not an effective response to illegal migration.

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023