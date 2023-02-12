Replacing the Lords could trigger more UK crises

More than 700 peers have the right to sit in the House of Lords. (Image: UK Parliament)

By Adrian Wooldridge The House of Lords has survived several near-death experiences in its long history. In 1649, the Cromwellian regime abolished the Lords, on the grounds that it was “useless and dangerous to the people of England”. It re-emerged in 1660 when the monarchy was restored. In 1911, the Liberal government planned to replace the Lords with a chamber “constituted on a popular instead of a hereditary basis”. But those reforms fizzled. In 1997, Britain elected a Labour party that had traditi...