Stocks are courting a nasty surprise on earnings

Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The market is on edge heading into the next Fed monetary policy decision. (Image: Bloomberg)
By Jonathan LevinWall Street analysts have trimmed their overly optimistic earnings estimates slightly in recent months, but they’re still nowhere close to acknowledging the threat of a recession. That leaves the market especially vulnerable if other companies follow FedEx’s move to withdraw its profit guidance by lowering their own outlooks.FedEx’s decision late on Thursday sent its shares tumbling the most since 1980 and came amid a growing disconnect between the macroeconomic outlook and analysts’ earnings projec...

Sport
Midweek evening Bledisloe Cup games here to stay
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The Wallabies might feel hard done by on the field, but Rugby Australia will be pleased with the on-screen results.

Sustainable Finance
NZ launches values-based investment campaign
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The government is hoping global investors will be drawn to New Zealand for its ethical business practices, as it launches its Do Good, Do Well campaign in New York.

Finance
Covid forces liquidation of celebrity favourite Mulberry's NZ store
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Luxury Retail No.1, which operates the Mulberry store in Auckland's Westfield Newmarket mall, is up for sale following its liquidation.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

