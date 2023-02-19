Toyota’s electric-vehicle plan is a massive reality check

Toyota's plan is a serious shift away from present practices that will likely pave the way for how EVs are manufactured en masse. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Anjani Trivedi As the world’s largest carmaker transitions to the electric-vehicle era, it has a warning for the industry: It’s time to fundamentally rethink traditional manufacturing.Toyota this week unveiled its new game plan under incoming chief executive Koji Sato, laying out several changes across the enormous business as it pushes harder toward electrification. The company will reshuffle senior executives, rejig its management structure (notably, all-male) and focus on electrification and intelligent cars. K...