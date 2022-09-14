See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Ugly selloff in US pushes shares down most since 2020

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Across the board selling sent the S&P 500 down more than 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 losses surpassed 5%. (Image: Getty)
By Stephen KirklandA broad-based selloff sent equities to their worst day in more than two years after hotter-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets on a jumbo hike by the Federal Reserve next week. Treasury yields surged and the dollar gained.Across the board selling sent the S&P 500 down more than 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 losses surpassed 5% as yield-sensitive stocks took the biggest hit. Both benchmarks suffered their worst one-day routs since 2020. Swaps traders are now fully pricing in a rate increase of three-quarte...

Markets
NZ shares drop 1.2% after US inflation shock sends global markets tumbling
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

ASB economist Mike Jones says some of the contributors to the inflation surprise were “stickier components, which take longer to tamp down”.

Finance
Briscoe Group's first-half profit declines, while revenue increases – slightly
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The retailer recorded a first-half net profit of $45.6m, which was down 3.8% on last year.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Spring is finally here, or so it seems, with the chilly air. So, celebrate with today's quiz.

