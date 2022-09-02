See full details
US approves Moderna, Pfizer covid boosters

Fri, 02 Sep 2022

US approves Moderna, Pfizer covid boosters
White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he agreed with the move to clear the shots. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
By Fiona RutherfordCovid-19 boosters tailored to the latest omicron variants won support from a panel of US health advisers, a crucial step toward giving Americans additional protection as concern grows about potential new waves in the autumn and winter.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee on immunization practices voted 13-1 to recommend Moderna's shot in adults 18 and older. There was an identical tally in support of Pfizer's and BioNTech SE's shot for people ages 12 and older.

