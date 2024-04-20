Menu
Fail File: Emmet Hobbs, chairman of Hirepool

Emmet Hobbs has learned a lot from his children. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Sat, 20 Apr 2024
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to someone about failure and disappointment and what they learned. This time, she talks to Emmet Hobbs, chairman of Hirepool, LM Technologies and a director of Hydraulink in NZ and Australia.I was disappointed when: both my marriages broke up, but the offset is that I am now great friends with my ex-wives. I chat multiple times a week with them. For the past 10 years or more, I’ve put on a pre-Christmas party; we all catch up as a large family with my seven children and both wives. Everyone gets on....
