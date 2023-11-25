Menu
Fail File: John Dunn, surgeon and founder of Endoscopy Auckland

John Dunn says surgery is a good analogy for life. (Image: Endoscopy Auckland)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 25 Nov 2023
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to someone about failure and disappointment and what they learned.This time, she talks to associate professor John Dunn, a surgeon and founder of Endoscopy Auckland.I was disappointed when ... I wasn’t any good at neurosurgery. I did about six months as part of my general surgery training, and I wanted to be able to say I was a brain surgeon! Then, that led me to explore other avenues. Disappointment leads to new discoveries, turning a negative into a positive.We tend to define people by what they do...
The coalition’s policy patchwork
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more

Business news bragging rights, valued airpoints members, foggy flights and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Read your way to greatness

A selection of summer reading that will also feed your mind for the coming year. 

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Read your way to greatness

