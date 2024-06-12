Menu
1,600 jobs will go and other negative impacts in scaling back school lunches, officials warn

Associate education minister David Seymour is confident the scaled-back programme will work, despite multiple concerns raised by officials. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Officials from several ministries have warned reducing funding for the school lunch programme will result in about 1,600 job losses, impact student health and increase the burden on schools.  The new model, which would save $107 million per year, could lead to insufficient, unsuitable or even unsafe food being delivered, newly released documents show. But associate education minister David Seymour says he is confident the programme will deliver nutritious and delicious food.The Ministry of Education has proactively released the advice...
