A future where every student intervention is tracked, including lunch

David Seymour says there are plenty of areas in education where the public sector relies on the private. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 06 Mar 2024
Act party leader David Seymour hopes the Ministry of Education will collect better data from students, and more of it.Seymour has his school lunches portfolio in mind when he thinks of areas that badly need better metrics around it.  In an interview with BusinessDesk, Seymour said he hopes the government will make progress on an ambitious student data collection programme to track how effective the government’s various student interventions – such as school lunches – are.  “Where we should be going as a governm...
