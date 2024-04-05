Menu
Contract not renewed for 100-year-old bridging course provider

Taylors served domestic and international students. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Fri, 05 Apr 2024
An Auckland bridging course supplier that has been running since 1920 will shut its doors this year.The current cohort at Taylors College, now just 25 students, will finish their studies in June before the historic college closes its doors. It previously had around 450 students on the books.The University of Auckland (UoA) has decided not to renew the contract by mutual agreement with the college, which has been in place since 2002.On K Rd, the college provided foundation or bridging courses for international students, charging $30,800 a year....
