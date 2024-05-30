Menu
Education ministry breaches hundreds of people’s privacy

The details of more than 4,000 suppliers were accidentally included in an official spreadsheet. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Thu, 30 May 2024
The Ministry of Education has apologised for breaching the privacy of 383 individual contractors.The names were “accidentally” released as part of a dataset sent to BusinessDesk in response to an Official Information Act (OIA) request.Describing it as an “oversight”, the education ministry said it would inform the privacy commissioner and the individuals affected.BusinessDesk had requested information on the 10 largest contracts the ministry had entered into with external suppliers, every year since 2018.'Unfiltered&...
