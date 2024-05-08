Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Education

High stakes: university startups push for more ownership

High stakes: university startups push for more ownership
Zincovery founder Jonathan Ring says the traditional university model doesn't work. (Image: Zincovery/NZME)
Andrea Malcolm
Andrea Malcolm
Wed, 08 May 2024
When postgraduate researcher Jonathan Ring went to spin out Zincovery from intellectual property he’d developed with professor Aaron Marshall, the University of Canterbury wanted two-thirds equity. This followed a traditional university model that divided proceeds of commercialised intellectual property (IP) by thirds between itself, the relevant department, and the researchers/founders. This, says Ring, would have made the company uninvestable for future capital raises. So, instead, he and Marshall licensed the IP from the univ...
Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Politics

Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix

Deputy PM Peters demands foreign ministry fix governance and costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix
Markets

Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

 A chink in the armour.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

More Business of Education

New school lunches model could include packaged foods
Editor's Picks Exclusive

New school lunches model could include packaged foods

The govt is looking for a low-cost approach.

Cécile Meier and Dileepa Fonseka 02 May 2024
Onwards and UPwards – what next post-Te Pūkenga?
Business of Education

Onwards and UPwards – what next post-Te Pūkenga?

Disestablishing Te Pūkenga had been a National party policy since forever.

Pattrick Smellie 01 May 2024
University commercialisation: It’s a weird situation
Business of Education

University commercialisation: It’s a weird situation

'I was never planning to be an entrepreneur,' RespirAq founder says.

Andrea Malcolm 26 Apr 2024
Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities
Editor's Picks

Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities

Victoria University of Wellington achieved a surplus while Massey posted a large deficit.

Murray Jones 25 Apr 2024