Business of Education

Listed fund a unique backer of university startups

Listed fund a unique backer of university startups
Booster innovation fund manager Melissa Yiannoutsos. (Image: Booster)
Andrea Malcolm
Andrea Malcolm
Tue, 23 Apr 2024
A partnership with fund manager and KiwiSaver provider Booster has given Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Otago a unique source of investment for their spinout companies, alongside angel and venture capital input.The founder of Wellington-based Booster Investment Management, Allan Yeo, recognised that liquidity was a perennial challenge for universities awaiting exit opportunities for the companies spun out from their research.A Victoria alumnus, he approached the university's tech transfer office, Wellington UniVentu...
