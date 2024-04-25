Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Education

Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities

Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities
Victoria University of Wellington posted an $8.4m operating surplus in 2023. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Thu, 25 Apr 2024
There was a stark difference in the performance last year of the two universities that the Tertiary Education Commission considered ‘high risk’.Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) outperformed its projections of a $33 million deficit and posted an $8.4m operating surplus for the year ending Dec 31, 2023. It reported a $16.3m deficit in 2022.Meanwhile, Massey University has reported an operating deficit of $41.4m for the year ending December 31, 2023. This was a more than fourfold increase from a 2022 deficit of $8.8m.VUW&rs...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, April 25
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, April 25

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: startup valuation and equity allocation

Undervaluation is a recurring problem in the startup space.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: startup valuation and equity allocation
Business

Bupa posts tepid result as care sector flounders

New Zealand's largest aged care provider is considering making its own yoghurt.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Bupa posts tepid result as care sector flounders

More Business of Education

Listed fund a unique backer of university startups
Business of Education

Listed fund a unique backer of university startups

Booster is offering universities an alternative to angel and venture capital input.

Andrea Malcolm 23 Apr 2024
A billion for buses: where MOE money goes
Transport

A billion for buses: where MOE money goes

Student transport is one of the Ministry of Education's biggest external costs.

Murray Jones 17 Apr 2024
'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector
Services

'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector

Commercialisation of schemes losing battle for resources to other university functions.

Andrea Malcolm 10 Apr 2024
University cutbacks risk fewer ideas for innovation
Technology

University cutbacks risk fewer ideas for innovation

The effect of university savings isn’t limited to the shutdown of teaching programmes.

Andrea Malcolm 09 Apr 2024