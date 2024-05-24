Menu
School lunch suppliers to lose half their business under new model

Suppliers for the free school lunches programme will lose big business under a new model. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Fri, 24 May 2024
School lunch suppliers will lose half of their business under a new model, according to new information released Thursday. Associate education minister David Seymour this month announced a new model for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, which will save $107 million a year by ordering food in bulk for students in year seven and above. Schools will order food in bulk from a central source to store, prepare and distribute to those students, instead of receiving cooked lunches from suppliers, or cooking lunches on-site."We anticipate thi...
