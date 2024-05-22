Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Education

Universities flag $10 billion spend on buildings

Universities flag $10 billion spend on buildings
The University of Auckland spent $1.5b in the decade to 2020 on capital projects. (Image: University of Auckland)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 22 May 2024
The tertiary education sector is facing unprecedented financial challenges, yet over the coming decade universities are forecasting a $10 billion spend on buildings.Universities typically fund infrastructure from their operating surpluses, debt and – if they’re lucky – philanthropic donations. But with the sector contending with unprecedented deficits, brought on by rising costs and the after-effects of covid-19, universities have had to prune their capital aspirations and rein in costs, largely in the form of staff cuts.Durin...
Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port
Infrastructure

Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port

The port benefited from its new wharf, achieving a record cruise season.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 22

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 22
Bloomberg

Botswana seeks Brazil, Australia grain as El Nino withers crops

According to the World Bank, Australia is the world’s second-biggest sorghum exporter.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Botswana seeks Brazil, Australia grain as El Nino withers crops

More Business of Education

Being AI: Charter schools 'business opportunity'
Markets

Being AI: Charter schools 'business opportunity'

It started for personal reasons, but it also makes business sense, Being AI founders say.

Cécile Meier 15 May 2024
Cooked school lunches could be done much cheaper
Editor's Picks

Cooked school lunches could be done much cheaper

Concerns from principals and nutrition experts are growing over alternative model.

Cécile Meier 10 May 2024
Otago uni's operating deficit much larger than expected
Business of Education

Otago uni's operating deficit much larger than expected

The $20.6m was 73% greater than budgeted.

Murray Jones 10 May 2024
Thousands of jobs could be affected in new school lunch model
Business of Education

Thousands of jobs could be affected in new school lunch model

A significant portion of the 3000 staff making free lunches could lose their jobs.

Cécile Meier 08 May 2024