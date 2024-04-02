Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Education

Universities pay more than $110m in student recruitment commissions

Universities pay more than $110m in student recruitment commissions
The University of Auckland has spent big on recruiters. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Tue, 02 Apr 2024
The nation’s universities have paid more than $110 million in the past five years to agents who recruit international students, a BusinessDesk investigation has found.As revealed by data under the Official Information Act (OIA), all of the nation’s universities have paid $110.4m in commissions to various recruitment agents.The agents' commissions are typically 10-15% of the student’s first-year fees, with new recruiters starting at 8% and earning bonuses for good performance. These fees are substantial. For example, a...
Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain
Markets

Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain

$514 million in debt due to be paid back in the next 12 months, and $160m by July.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02
World

The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

It's a bullish signal that the market is rallying.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

More Business of Education

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit

The student-to-staff ratio is the key driver of profitability, according to experts.

Murray Jones 28 Mar 2024
Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money

Universities have limited autonomy for revenue generation.

Murray Jones 27 Mar 2024
University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments
Services

University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments

Expenses rose faster than income, with the university disappointed by domestic enrolments.

Murray Jones 26 Mar 2024
The companies making money out of free school lunches
Markets

The companies making money out of free school lunches

Big businesses dominate the provision of free lunches in schools.

Cécile Meier 19 Mar 2024