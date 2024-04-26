Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Education

University commercialisation: It’s a weird situation, says researcher-founder

University commercialisation: It’s a weird situation, says researcher-founder
Dr Sandra Grau-Bartual says having an independent mentor is important. (Image: NZME)
Andrea Malcolm
Andrea Malcolm
Fri, 26 Apr 2024
When Dr Sandra Grau-Bartual began a PhD at Auckland University of Technology in 2014, she had no intention of becoming an entrepreneur.Originally from Spain, she had completed a master's of chemical engineering in Brussels and came to New Zealand as a tourist, wanting to improve her English. She saw a PhD scholarship available at AUT and applied. On acceptance, a three-month trip became a 10-year journey from post-graduate researcher to company chief executive.For her PhD in biomedical engineering, Grau-Bartual applied knowledge of flu...
US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property
Bloomberg

US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property

According to the US government, Beijing's reforms remain too slow.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers

The mining giant has had discussions with potential buyers.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Calling all mediators

Workers and their bosses both need to have access to timely and skilled mediators.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Calling all mediators

More Business of Education

Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities
Business of Education

Mixed fortunes for ‘high risk’ universities

Victoria University of Wellington achieved a surplus while Massey posted a large deficit.

Murray Jones 25 Apr 2024
Listed fund a unique backer of university startups
Business of Education

Listed fund a unique backer of university startups

Booster is offering universities an alternative to angel and venture capital input.

Andrea Malcolm 23 Apr 2024
A billion for buses: where MOE money goes
Transport

A billion for buses: where MOE money goes

Student transport is one of the Ministry of Education's biggest external costs.

Murray Jones 17 Apr 2024
'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector
Services

'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector

Commercialisation of schemes losing battle for resources to other university functions.

Andrea Malcolm 10 Apr 2024