Business of Housing

Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses

Bill English, minister in charge of Housing NZ at the time, opens social housing as part of the Tamaki regeneration project in 2015. (Image: NZME)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Wed, 29 May 2024
Kāinga Ora’s market-dominating portfolio of 67,700 houses is likely to shrink following recommendations by former prime minister Bill English. This is the fourth in a series of articles on social housing.Thousands of state houses could be moved into local ownership if the government fully implements the Kāinga Ora review released last week. Among its recommendations is to set up “community housing associations” as crown companies to create “pathways for communities to manage Kāinga Ora housing stock”.That is o...
