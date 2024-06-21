Menu
Passing the buck on housing bucks

Social housing, like these new units in Tauranga, needs finance — and finance needs scale. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Nikitin Sallee
Fri, 21 Jun 2024
Here’s a business lending proposition for you.I’m a landlord buying 100 houses in a high-demand neighbourhood. The new dwellings have been purpose-built for me as a landlord.The houses meet the healthy homes standards and are designed for a lifespan of at least 50 years.The properties are better than fully tenanted: I have a contract with the government. It promises to provide tenants and pay market rent through an income-related rent subsidy (IRRS) for 25 years or longer.If decades’ worth of market rent isn’t enough to...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 21

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Policy

No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

The revenue minister hopes to get $8 back for every $1 spent on compliance.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

More Business of Housing

$300m of 'political restrictions' stymie Tauranga housing
Business of Housing

$300m of 'political restrictions' stymie Tauranga housing

Lazy crown capital could be freed up for housing innovation in the Bay of Plenty.

Nikitin Sallee 14 Jun 2024
'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 12 Jun 2024
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Business of Housing Business of housing

How social housing challenges the bureaucracy

Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 05 Jun 2024
Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses
Business of Housing Exclusive

Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses

Change at Kāinga Ora would diversify social housing and revive the privatisation debate.

Nikitin Sallee 29 May 2024