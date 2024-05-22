Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business of Housing

The profit-making social landlord: how it works

The profit-making social landlord: how it works
Modus-built social housing in Christchurch: “not your typical state house”. (Image: Modus Community Housing)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Wed, 22 May 2024
Profit-seeking – and tax-paying – landlords will have a role as non-government social housing expands in the wake of this week’s review of Kāinga Ora. This is the third in a series on the business of social housing. “Establishing a more dynamic social housing sector will provide opportunities for the not-for-profit and private sector to deliver alternative solutions and encourage innovation,” Bill English wrote in his review of Kāinga Ora, released by the government this week.This notion has legs: in the wake...
Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port
Infrastructure

Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port

The port benefited from its new wharf, achieving a record cruise season.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 22

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 22
Bloomberg

Botswana seeks Brazil, Australia grain as El Nino withers crops

According to the World Bank, Australia is the world’s second-biggest sorghum exporter.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Botswana seeks Brazil, Australia grain as El Nino withers crops

More Business of Housing

Private profit could fuel social housing boom
Business of Housing

Private profit could fuel social housing boom

Private capital might grow social housing – and help the government's finances.

Nikitin Sallee 15 May 2024
Supercharging social housing
Politics Business of social housing

Supercharging social housing

Is this the moment to bring together social housing and social investment?

Nikitin Sallee 09 May 2024