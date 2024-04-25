Menu
Bupa posts tepid result as care sector flounders

Bupa's Hugh Green care home in Albany, Auckland. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 25 Apr 2024
Retirement and aged residential care provider Bupa has revealed operating profits for its New Zealand division bounced back after a particularly difficult 2022.The company nearly tripled profits after tax to shy of $12 million in the year to December 2023. This compares with just over $4m in the same period the year prior.“[Covid-19] reduced earnings considerably, and our recovery since then to $12m in profit, while substantial, comes from a low base and is below where we have been historically,” the company said.Aside from the rebo...
