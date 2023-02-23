Call for top end of town to have small businesses' back

Chris Hipkins with Vanessa Gascoigne (centre) and Jyoti Rauniyar of Merck Sharp and Dohme. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Heartfelt sentiments were on display for those attending Business New Zealand's annual "Back to Business" cocktail party in Wellington this week.Before getting down to some very serious work-the-room mahi, the capital city’s lobbyists, and the officials who deal with them, heard prime minister Chris Hipkins and corporate leaders reflect on the crisis facing the nation and how the public and private sectors were working hand in hand to fix it.Chief host Kirk Hope, the head of Business NZ, said he had been just as scared as th...