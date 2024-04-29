Menu
Cloudy Bay Clams sale attracts 'good level of interest'

Cloudy Bay exports its clams to markets including Australia, parts of Asia and the US. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
Seafood supplier Cloudy Bay Clams and its associated businesses have been listed for sale, with all offers due in a week.The Marlborough seafood group was moved into receivership by the Bank of New Zealand on April 2.A Trade Me listing for the Cloudy Bay Clams group, which includes Cloudy Bay Clams, Cloudy Bay Holdings, Cloudy Bay Marine and Cloudy Bay Seafood, went live on April 16.The listing has received 748 page views, with 28 accounts having watchlisted it.'Due diligence'Receiver Richard Nacey of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said n...
