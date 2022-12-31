Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Dame Farah Palmer, now a NZ Rugby deputy chair, thrice led the Black Ferns to World Cup glory. (Image: Getty)

Three dames and three knights top the list of 183 New Year honours recipients announced today. Just 10 are honoured for services to business and the economy, and five for science and technology, compared with 31 for health, 19 in the arts and media, and 18 in sport.Several people on the honours list are mentioned, at least in part, for their roles during the covid-19 pandemic. Foremost is Ashley Bloomfield, who became a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As director general of health from 2018 to 2022, Bloomfield was...