Māori-owned tech firms feature in new investment report

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika Trainee reporter

funded through

A new report – Toi Hangarau: A Report on Māori-owned Technology Companies 2023 – outlines data in the technology sector from 72 companies across New Zealand.Toi Hangarau is an in-depth look at the top nine earners that includes their profiles, identifying cultural levers, revenue ranges, markets they operate in, and alignment with global technology trends.Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa), chief executive of Paua Interface, created the report for funders and investors to have a clear view of future opportunities to invest. “We int...