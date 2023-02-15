Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business

Māori-owned tech firms feature in new investment report

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Wed, 15 Feb 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

A new report – Toi Hangarau: A Report on Māori-owned Technology Companies 2023 – outlines data in the technology sector from 72 companies across New Zealand.Toi Hangarau is an in-depth look at the top nine earners that includes their profiles, identifying cultural levers, revenue ranges, markets they operate in, and alignment with global technology trends.Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa), chief executive of Paua Interface, created the report for funders and investors to have a clear view of future opportunities to invest. “We int...
Infrastructure

Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4%.

Jenny Ruth 11:45am
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube first half operating profit eases 0.6%

Steel & Tube's sales volumes fell just 2.8% in the six months that ended December, compared with Vulcan Steel's 15% drop.

Jenny Ruth 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am