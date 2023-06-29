Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business

NZ tops charts for life-work balance

NZ tops charts for life-work balance
Based on factors like leave, sick pay, health care and inclusivity, NZ was rate highest by US outfit Remote. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
New Zealand has topped the charts for life-work balance, according to a new study by Remote, a remote employee payroll and support software company.The San Francisco-based company rated the top 60 countries by gross domestic product out of 100 based on a range of factors including minimum wage, sick leave, maternity leave, healthcare availability, public happiness, average working hours, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.NZ nabbed a score of 79.35, beating out second-place Spain at 75.55, France in third at 75.34, and Australia who came in fourth at 73.71...
Mandatory climate reporting on track
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 11:17am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

More Business

'Groundbreaking' fair pay agreement for cleaners on cards
News in Brief

'Groundbreaking' fair pay agreement for cleaners on cards

A union representing cleaners wants to end the "race to the bottom" in the sector.

Staff reporters 21 Jun 2023
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 21 Jun 2023
Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April

The businessman is believed to be living in London after a stint in Ibiza, Spain.

Denise McNabb 20 Jun 2023
Philanthropists launch ad campaign against lack of covid subsidy repayments
Media

Philanthropists launch ad campaign against lack of covid subsidy repayments

Grant and Marilyn Nelson are still waiting for a judicial review ruling against MSD.

Greg Hurrell 18 Jun 2023