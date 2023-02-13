NZ Uber drivers initiate collective bargaining

Uber drivers are paid less than the minimum wage. (Image: Unsplash)

Hundreds of Uber drivers are initiating bargaining for their first-ever collective agreement in New Zealand, First Union announced today.This follows their landmark employment court victory in October which found the drivers were employees and not contractors – a decision the company said it would appeal. Union spokesperson, Anita Rosentreter, said this would be the first time Uber has had to work constructively with drivers to reach a mutual agreement on pay and conditions since they entered the country in 2014.Long overdue"Ube...