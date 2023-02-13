Menu
NZ Uber drivers initiate collective bargaining

Uber drivers are paid less than the minimum wage. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Hundreds of Uber drivers are initiating bargaining for their first-ever collective agreement in New Zealand, First Union announced today.This follows their landmark employment court victory in October which found the drivers were employees and not contractors – a decision the company said it would appeal. Union spokesperson, Anita Rosentreter, said this would be the first time Uber has had to work constructively with drivers to reach a mutual agreement on pay and conditions since they entered the country in 2014.Long overdue"Ube...
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.9% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building is blaming bad weather in January and February for the downgrade.

Jenny Ruth 11:10am
Listed Companies

Shocker half-year result for Contact Energy

Reduced gas storage capacity at a facility in Taranaki delivered a $120m hit.

Pattrick Smellie 9:36am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Feb 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

