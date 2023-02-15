Summerset shares fall as Napier village evacuates twice

Summerset Palms at Te Awa is promoted as luxury retirement living. (Image: Summerset)

Cyclone Gabrielle has forced aged-care provider Summerset Holdings to evacuate its Te Awa village in Napier twice in the past 24 hours.Summerset Holdings said residents from Summerset Palms had to evacuate the village in Te Awa last night and this morning on the advice of Civil Defence. “While it appears their homes are safe and dry, currently the flooding around the village has meant it’s not safe to stay there,” head of communications Logan Mudge said.Residents are either going to evacuation centres or staying with fami...