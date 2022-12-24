Menu
The strictly business year end awards – 2023 edition

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has been telling NZ it needs to have a recession. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Sat, 24 Dec 2022
Wacky dividend policy of the year: ChorusThere were many contenders for this one. Ryman Healthcare broke with long tradition and got over its phobia against raising new capital and instituted a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).But oops, Ryman doesn’t pay tax, so it doesn’t have any imputation credits, so the dividend is taxable in shareholders hands, even if they decide to give it back.But the winning trophy has to go to a particularly egregious example: Chorus paid a final dividend of 21 cents per share, also unimput...
