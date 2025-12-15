Six-figure climate reports split NZX50: useful, but over-engineered

NZX50 firms share how much they spent on climate disclosures. (Image: NZME)

The country’s largest listed companies are divided on whether climate disclosures deliver enough value to justify the cost. A BusinessDesk survey of climate reporting entities reveals reported annual costs ranging from $100,000 to $1 million in the past two financial years. Fourteen companies responded to the survey. Three – NZX, Mainfreight and Skellerup Holdings – agreed to be named, while others shared information on the condition of anonymity.While many found the climate-related disclosures (CRD) helped sharpen...