Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cars

Clean-car scheme reaches $288.5m in payments

Clean-car scheme reaches $288.5m in payments
The low-emission feebate scheme is almost tapped out. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
The gap between government clean-car rebates and fees has stretched to $183.4 million, after New Zealanders snapped up more than 41,000 electrically powered passenger cars last year.Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which administrators the ‘feebate’ scheme, paid out an initial $85.2m for 13,149 zero-emission cars under the original clean-car rebate scheme from July 1, 2021. From April 1 to Dec 31 last year, it shelled out another $203.3m to 62,514 new owners of low- and zero-emission cars, according to data released to Business...
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Services Analysis

Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year

The new year's brand battles have a familiar ring to Pattrick Smellie.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Cars

Cars

EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall

Bumper electric vehicle sales and rental car restocking took overall car sales to record levels.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2023
The Life Free

Car shows popular for years are now just so passé

Big marques prefer to debut their luxury models at Monterey.

Bloomberg 08 Jan 2023
The Life Free

Review: Audi e-tron 2022: bringing booty back

Our reviewer has a new favourite car – "every inch is perfect".

Matt Martel 25 Dec 2022
The Life Free

Corolla Cross review: Is this your new BFF?

The reliable old Toyota Corolla welcomes a new member to the family, an SUV.

Brenda Ward 18 Dec 2022