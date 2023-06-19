Menu
More than a million for a Merc with attitude

Waiting for a rich-lister to take it home: the Mercedes AMG GT. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brenda Ward
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Which high-net-worth individual has this million-dollar car in their sights? A burnt orange GT described as a race-ready supercar is waiting for its first owner to put down a whisker less than $1.3 million to take it home. The 2022 Mercedes AMG GT Black Series with grunty black spoiler is on display in a high-profile corner of Mercedes-Benz Auckland in Great South Road with a placard naming its price as $1,299,999. Those willing to part with the price of a small suburban house will get a car with a 3,982cc hand-built motor engrav...
