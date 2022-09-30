See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
CEO

Christchurch City Holdings CEO Tim Boyd's resignation brought forward, salary shock

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Christchurch City Holdings CEO Tim Boyd's resignation brought forward, salary shock
Tim Boyd resigned as chief executive of CCHL on Sept 7. (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 30 Sep 2022
RELATED
The controversial former chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) was on a base salary of $430,000, significantly more than his predecessor, and received an undisclosed settlement as he left under a cloud.Tim Boyd resigned on Sept 7 after just six months in the role, a brief tenure that included a period where he went on leave while an investigation was carried out into communications between him and the board, as CCHL has described it. A BusinessDesk investigation into his background established the Australian had mult...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Currency volatility drives NZ market down
Ella Somers | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Currency markets have been scrambling all week and this bled into stock markets after the UK’s new government chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced considerable tax cuts last Friday.

Law & Regulation
Fraud victim's alleged 'smear campaign' grounds for permanent name suppression court told
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Rehabilitation was important but whether it required secrecy was argued in the court of appeal, as four businesses associated with a convicted fraudster fought to keep their names permanently suppressed.

Transport
Govt looking for City Rail Link chair to replace Brian Roche
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

A replacement for the City Rail Link board chair is expected to be announced within months.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.