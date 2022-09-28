See full details
Mayoral candidate calls for council intervention in CCHL

Mayoral candidate calls for council intervention in CCHL
Christchurch mayoral candidate David Meates wants the council to appoint a former CCHL chair to help provide stability at the holding company. (Image: Supplied)
A leading Christchurch mayoral candidate is calling for the council to appoint a former chair of Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) to provide stability at the troubled company. In a statement provided to BusinessDesk, David Meates, a former health board chief executive, said he would make issues at CCHL a high priority if he was voted mayor. “CCHL is the jewel in the Christchurch city council crown,” he said. “It must be protected at all costs.” CCHL is owned by the council and controls assets worth more t...

