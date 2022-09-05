Arise Church’s biggest lender wants answers about how the church will remediate issues raised in a damning report that revealed members were subject to mental and physical abuse, racism, homophobia and labour exploitation.

Like the embattled Pentecostal megachurch, Christian Savings – a licensed non-bank deposit taker and lender – is a charity.

In 2019, it arranged a $12 million loan facility for Arise to pay for building and land projects in Whangarei and Christchurch.

The church’s December 2021 annual report revealed the lending was an interest-only facility until Aug 23 this year. The report showed that $5.38m was drawn on the facility through two loans for the projects in each city.

Leaked

Arise’s former chair, Graeme Kirkwood, told BusinessDesk in June borrowings had increased to $5.9m, but the sale of surplus property in Christchurch would reduce the loan.

A note to the accounts filed shortly after that conversation shows the sale was expected to be settled by June and yield $2.52m, and that a 10% deposit had been received with the balance due once subdivision titles were available from Christchurch city council.

Christian Savings chief executive Dan Mazengarb told BusinessDesk that since the Pathfinding report was leaked publicly by independent journalist David Farrier in his Webworm newsletter on Aug 16 the firm had been engaging with Arise Church’s new board about its plans for remediation of the matters raised.

“We acknowledge that Arise Church has undergone substantial change to its leadership and governance and that there is a long process ahead for the church,” he said, adding that he would be making no further comments.

He told BusinessDesk in June after the allegations first appeared in Farrier’s newsletter that Christian Savings had been tracking the situation closely and had been looking at Arise from the point of view of credit, reputational risk, the future of evangelical churches, what the lender did well, what it could do better and what part it needed to pay close attention to.

He said the loan represented less than 3% of its total lending and that it was secured over land and property and that there were no arrears in the firm’s lending portfolio.

A testimonial on the Christian Savings website about the loan by a former Arise Church staffer has since been removed.

Review progress

On Aug 28, Arise Church told its flock in a release on its website that although the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) had lifted a non-publication order on the Pathfinding report, it would not release it until it had undertaken a process to “fulfil our legal obligations as an employer”.

Further, it said input would be received from BDO New Zealand (its auditor) about financial management and control, transparency and disclosure.

Christchurch law firm Parry Field Lawyers would provide information on charities governance and privacy obligations, plus a theological expert would be appointed.

Parry Field partner Steven Moe is a Christian Savings director.

Arise commissioned the law firm Duncan Cotterill last December to do a human resources review of the church. It was expected in early August but Arise said on its website the scope had been expanded following the allegations and complaints.

Arise also told its members a church review advisory committee would be set up to consider all findings, followed by a hui with staff and church members to process recommendations.

But that might be far from the end of things for the megachurch.

It has warned on its website that serious allegations or complaints against an individual coming out of the reviews could be directly reported by the reviewers to the police.

Charities Services has also launched an inquiry following the Pathfinding review, according to Stuff.

Loan terms

Christian Savings’ Mazengarb declined to explain why the terms of the $12m Christian Savings loan facility covering the two loans for the different properties were agreed on an interest-only basis until Aug 23. The loans are due to expire in 2035.

BDO Wellington’s audit of the 2021 accounts, signed off on May 25, 2022, noted the church had been subject to significant media reports and allegations after the Dec 31 reporting date.

“No financial impact (if any) can be reliably measured as these reviews are currently at the early stages,” it said.

The auditor cautioned there could be matters other than the property loans and covid that “may affect the church’s operations during 2022 and beyond”, but added, “however, the trustees believe that there are sufficient cash reserves to meet ongoing operating costs".

At Dec 31, the church had $23.53m in general funds and was scheduled to have completed all financial obligations for the construction of its Whangarei building by June this year.

Arise did not respond to an emailed request for comment.