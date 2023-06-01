Menu
Cancer Society CEO resigns at critical time

Lucy Elwood has resigned after three years at the helm of the Cancer Society. (Image: Cancer Society NZ)
Cécile Meier
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
On her first day as chief executive of the Cancer Society, Lucy Elwood watched then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern announce the country would go into lockdown within 48 hours. Several fundraising events were cancelled, leading to an expected shortfall of about $1.5 million for the charity. “It was a very insane start to a new role. I remember finishing listening to the announcement and wondering, what is our business continuity?” she says. The society had to adapt quickly to fundraise online and organise volunteers, ma...
