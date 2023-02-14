Auckland's floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Difficult choices are ahead about what to do, and who should pay. (Image: Getty)

It is nearly 18 years since the Bay of Plenty seaside settlement of Matatā suffered catastrophic flooding after torrential rain.Despite it being clear that homes should not be re-established in the flood zone, some property owners rebuilt, and many spent years looking for a solution that would restore land that had disappeared as surely as the dream that prompted its purchase.It took the best part of 17 of those years for something like a final answer to emerge, and it didn’t involve the property owners staying put.OutrageIn September 202...