See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Climate change

Brakes on for climate change flood insurance scheme

Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Brakes on for climate change flood insurance scheme
Climate change minister James Shaw launches the national adaptation plan at Wellington's flood-prone Owhiro Bay. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 04 Aug 2022
RELATED
The government has quietly backed away from the vigorous pursuit of a new flood insurance scheme after strong pushback from the insurance industry, which feared the proposal could increase climate change risks.A proposal to examine the British flood insurance scheme known as Flood Re was the only previously undisclosed policy idea released in the draft national climate change adaptation plan (NAP), released in May.The Insurance Council responded in a submission that the idea was “grossly disproportionate” to the risk, particularly a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

On the Money
ON THE MONEY: Luxon's puppet, cuddly China, a slippery slope for James Shaw and more ...
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 06 Aug 2022

In this week's On The Money, will Sean Plunket ever get an interview with a senior politician, what was James Shaw doing at the beach this week and, as the pandemic recedes, journalists are travelling again!

Opinion FREE
Don't underestimate parents' influence on money habits
Angela Vale | Sat, 06 Aug 2022

Dipping your toes into online investing doesn’t need to be intimidating, says Angela Vale from Flint Wealth.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: should you bother with KiwiSaver when you’re under 18?
Frances Cook | Sat, 06 Aug 2022

Is it worth investing in KiwiSaver if you're under 18 or over 65? Frances Cook has the expert answer.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.