Climate change

Carbonz to resume trading after credibility questioned

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 30 Jun 2022

CarbonCrop CEO Jo Blundell says she is comfortable with its carbon credit offer after its credibility was questioned. (Image: CarbonCrop)
An innovative attempt to set up a voluntary certified carbon credit trading scheme that the public could take part in has run into issues shortly after launching, but its owners say it will start trading again soon.The Carbonz platform opened on Wednesday to trade in two types of carbon units created by CarbonCrop.One was for a form of New Zealand units (NZUs) which qualify under the government’s emissions trading scheme (ETS) as a carbon credit and are verified as coming from native forest.The second was a Native CarbonCrop unit (CCU) &n...

