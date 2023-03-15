Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Climate change prime suspect for Cyclone Gabrielle's force, say scientists

Climate change prime suspect for Cyclone Gabrielle's force, say scientists
Cyclone Gabrielle hit the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay regions the hardest. (Image: Niwa)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
A group of 23 international and New Zealand climate scientists haven’t definitely pinned the blame for Cyclone Gabrielle squarely on to climate change.But the scientists, from World Weather Attribution (WWA), said they were fairly certain warming global temperatures made the rainfall far worse, despite being unable to quantify the link.The cyclone study involved scientists from the Netherlands, the UK, France, Germany, NZ and the United States. According to their research paper, the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions had experienced the...
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

More Climate change

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show
Policy

First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show

What if the government held a carbon auction and no one turned up?

Ian Llewellyn 13 Mar 2023
Extreme weather hindering Hauraki Gulf restoration
Environment

Extreme weather hindering Hauraki Gulf restoration

Declining biodiversity means increasing extinctions and damage to fish stocks.

Greg Hurrell 13 Mar 2023
How KiwiSaver can help our infrastructure response
Opinion

Warren Couillault: How KiwiSaver can help our infrastructure response

As climate change delivers more extreme weather, KiwiSaver offers a solution.

Warren Couillault 11 Mar 2023