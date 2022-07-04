See full details
Climate change

EU trade deal further locks in NZ's Paris commitments

Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Jul 2022

EU trade deal further locks in NZ's Paris commitments
The trade deal with EU has implications for NZ's promises under the Paris Agreement (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Jul 2022
The New Zealand – European Union trade deal further locks in this country's emissions reduction targets and Paris Agreement commitments.The final draft texts are yet to be released, but both the EU and NZ governments' commentary on the agreement refer to “ambitious outcomes on climate action and the Paris Agreement, including making these commitments legally binding and enforceable”.NZ has already put the Paris Agreement targets into legislation but there was always the possibility a future government could reverse tha...

