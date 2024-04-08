Menu
Climate change

Methane wars: will NZ Inc subsidise farmers?

The issue is burden-sharing, says Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 08 Apr 2024
The rest of the economy will have to pay a higher price than otherwise if agricultural methane emissions are not required to assist with reducing the rise in global temperature.That is a key finding of a Climate Change Commission’s (CCC’s) discussion document, published today to assist its five-yearly review of New Zealand’s target to reduce net emissions of all greenhouse gas to zero by 2050.The document was published two days after four government climate change and agriculture ministers announced they would appoint an indep...
