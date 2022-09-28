See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Climate change Exclusive

NZ’s carbon targets ignored domestic reduction potential

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Wed, 28 Sep 2022

NZ’s carbon targets ignored domestic reduction potential
Were NZ's carbon emissions reduction targets a "relatively arbitrary political decision"? (Image: Getty)
Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Adrian Macey and Dave Frame
Wed, 28 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand has made undertakings to cut greenhouse gases that treat the country’s actual capacity to cut emissions as “irrelevant”, committing the country to pay for carbon credits on international markets to meet most of its obligations, say two senior climate change analysts.In the second of a five-part BusinessDesk series, former international climate change negotiator Adrian Macey and climate change scientist Dave Frame argue that the government made a “somewhat arbitrary political decision” on NZ’s targ...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Vodafone NZ to drop the 'Vodaf' becoming One NZ
Ben Moore | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

The rebrand will take place in early 2023, nearly four years after Vodafone Global divested its NZ wing.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Law & Regulation
Restraint of trade law changes an overreach, says expert
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

A Buddle Findlay partner says the law change is a blunt instrument and “unduly restrictive”

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.